Earnings results for CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

CF Bankshares last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $26.14 million during the quarter. CF Bankshares has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.6. CF Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CF Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.85%. The high price target for CFBK is $12.00 and the low price target for CFBK is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CF Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, CF Bankshares has a forecasted downside of 10.8% from its current price of $13.46. CF Bankshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares does not currently pay a dividend. CF Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

In the past three months, CF Bankshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,159.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 16.30% of the stock of CF Bankshares is held by insiders. Only 24.10% of the stock of CF Bankshares is held by institutions.

Earnings for CF Bankshares are expected to decrease by -23.95% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of CF Bankshares is 4.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of CF Bankshares is 4.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. CF Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

