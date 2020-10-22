Earnings results for C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.54.

C&F Financial last posted its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.08 million for the quarter. C&F Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. C&F Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for C&F Financial.

Dividend Strength: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. C&F Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

In the past three months, C&F Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.60% of the stock of C&F Financial is held by insiders. Only 33.19% of the stock of C&F Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI



The P/E ratio of C&F Financial is 6.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of C&F Financial is 6.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. C&F Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

