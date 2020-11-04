Earnings results for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

CF Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. CF Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CF Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.04%. The high price target for CF is $56.00 and the low price target for CF is $32.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CF Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, CF Industries has a forecasted upside of 48.0% from its current price of $27.02. CF Industries has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CF Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CF Industries is 62.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, CF Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.33% in the coming year. This indicates that CF Industries may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

In the past three months, CF Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of CF Industries is held by insiders. 92.09% of the stock of CF Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CF Industries (NYSE:CF



Earnings for CF Industries are expected to decrease by -1.37% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of CF Industries is 15.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of CF Industries is 15.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.89. CF Industries has a PEG Ratio of 3.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CF Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

