Earnings results for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

CGI last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The company earned $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Its revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CGI has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. CGI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CGI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.48%. The high price target for GIB is $114.00 and the low price target for GIB is $79.75. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CGI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.73, CGI has a forecasted upside of 59.5% from its current price of $62.53. CGI has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI does not currently pay a dividend. CGI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CGI (NYSE:GIB)

In the past three months, CGI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of CGI is held by insiders. 52.32% of the stock of CGI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CGI (NYSE:GIB



Earnings for CGI are expected to grow by 13.19% in the coming year, from $3.64 to $4.12 per share. The P/E ratio of CGI is 18.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of CGI is 18.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. CGI has a PEG Ratio of 2.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CGI has a P/B Ratio of 3.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

