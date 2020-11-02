Earnings results for ChampionX (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Genpact last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The business earned $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. Its revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Genpact has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genpact in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.34%. The high price target for G is $52.00 and the low price target for G is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genpact has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.11, Genpact has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $34.37. Genpact has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Genpact has a dividend yield of 1.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Genpact has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Genpact is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Genpact will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.90% next year. This indicates that Genpact will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Genpact insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.86% of the stock of Genpact is held by insiders. 98.11% of the stock of Genpact is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Genpact are expected to grow by 11.36% in the coming year, from $1.76 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Genpact is 21.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Genpact is 21.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Genpact has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Genpact has a P/B Ratio of 3.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

