Earnings results for ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

ChampionX last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business earned $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. ChampionX has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year. ChampionX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ChampionX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 75.02%. The high price target for CHX is $16.00 and the low price target for CHX is $11.60. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

ChampionX does not currently pay a dividend. ChampionX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

In the past three months, ChampionX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of ChampionX is held by insiders. 98.31% of the stock of ChampionX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX



Earnings for ChampionX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of ChampionX is -0.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ChampionX is -0.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ChampionX has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

