Change Healthcare Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Change Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company earned $694.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.82 million. Change Healthcare has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Change Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Change Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.04%. The high price target for CHNG is $22.00 and the low price target for CHNG is $14.00. There are currently 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Change Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Change Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Change Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.51% of the stock of Change Healthcare is held by insiders.

Earnings for Change Healthcare are expected to grow by 46.67% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Change Healthcare is -34.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Change Healthcare is -34.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Change Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 6.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Change Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

