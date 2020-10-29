Earnings results for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.69.

Charles River Laboratories International last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The company earned $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has generated $6.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.9. Charles River Laboratories International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $199.59, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.10%. The high price target for CRL is $255.00 and the low price target for CRL is $145.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Charles River Laboratories International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $199.59, Charles River Laboratories International has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $222.00. Charles River Laboratories International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Charles River Laboratories International does not currently pay a dividend. Charles River Laboratories International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Charles River Laboratories International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,345,601.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Charles River Laboratories International is held by insiders.

Earnings for Charles River Laboratories International are expected to grow by 16.37% in the coming year, from $7.27 to $8.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Charles River Laboratories International is 40.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Charles River Laboratories International is 40.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Charles River Laboratories International has a P/B Ratio of 6.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

