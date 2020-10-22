Earnings results for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Chart Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.5. Chart Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chart Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.49%. The high price target for GTLS is $100.00 and the low price target for GTLS is $62.00. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chart Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.46, Chart Industries has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $83.87. Chart Industries has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Chart Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

In the past three months, Chart Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of Chart Industries is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS



Earnings for Chart Industries are expected to grow by 24.40% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $3.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Chart Industries is 50.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Chart Industries is 50.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.65. Chart Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here