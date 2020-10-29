Earnings results for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Chatham Lodging Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.33. Chatham Lodging Trust has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year. Chatham Lodging Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.03%. The high price target for CLDT is $10.00 and the low price target for CLDT is $7.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Chatham Lodging Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.25, Chatham Lodging Trust has a forecasted upside of 16.0% from its current price of $7.11. Chatham Lodging Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

In the past three months, Chatham Lodging Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,255,560.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Chatham Lodging Trust is held by insiders. 79.04% of the stock of Chatham Lodging Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT



Earnings for Chatham Lodging Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Chatham Lodging Trust is -7.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chatham Lodging Trust is -7.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chatham Lodging Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

