Earnings results for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Check Point Software Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Check Point Software Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.43%. The high price target for CHKP is $143.00 and the low price target for CHKP is $96.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Check Point Software Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.05, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $118.95, Check Point Software Technologies has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $124.46. Check Point Software Technologies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Check Point Software Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

In the past three months, Check Point Software Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.00% of the stock of Check Point Software Technologies is held by insiders. 68.02% of the stock of Check Point Software Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP



Earnings for Check Point Software Technologies are expected to grow by 3.04% in the coming year, from $5.92 to $6.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Check Point Software Technologies is 21.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Check Point Software Technologies is 21.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. Check Point Software Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Check Point Software Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here