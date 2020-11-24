Earnings results for Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Cheetah Mobile last released its quarterly earnings data on August 18th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $55.80 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Cheetah Mobile has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Cheetah Mobile does not currently pay a dividend. Cheetah Mobile does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cheetah Mobile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.10% of the stock of Cheetah Mobile is held by insiders. Only 4.73% of the stock of Cheetah Mobile is held by institutions.

Earnings for Cheetah Mobile are expected to grow by 35.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Cheetah Mobile is -6.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cheetah Mobile is -6.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cheetah Mobile has a P/B Ratio of 0.41. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

