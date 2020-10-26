Earnings results for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Chegg last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm earned $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chegg has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year. Chegg has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chegg in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.53%. The high price target for CHGG is $105.00 and the low price target for CHGG is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chegg has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.43, Chegg has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $86.76. Chegg has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Chegg does not currently pay a dividend. Chegg does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Chegg insiders have sold 14,066.30% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $99,924.00 in company stock and sold $14,155,530.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Chegg is held by insiders.

Earnings for Chegg are expected to grow by 39.71% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Chegg is -8,667.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chegg is -8,667.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chegg has a PEG Ratio of 4.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chegg has a P/B Ratio of 21.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

