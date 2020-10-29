Earnings results for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.46.

Chemed last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Its revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has generated $13.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Chemed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chemed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $520.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.02%. The high price target for CHE is $535.00 and the low price target for CHE is $490.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chemed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $520.00, Chemed has a forecasted upside of 10.0% from its current price of $472.66. Chemed has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed has a dividend yield of 0.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chemed does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Chemed is 9.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Chemed will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.74% next year. This indicates that Chemed will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

In the past three months, Chemed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,065,341.00 in company stock. Only 3.96% of the stock of Chemed is held by insiders. 90.55% of the stock of Chemed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chemed (NYSE:CHE



Earnings for Chemed are expected to grow by 8.92% in the coming year, from $16.14 to $17.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Chemed is 29.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Chemed is 29.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Chemed has a PEG Ratio of 3.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chemed has a P/B Ratio of 10.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

