Earnings results for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.25.

Cheniere Energy last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Cheniere Energy has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5.

Analyst Opinion on Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.37%. The high price target for LNG is $75.00 and the low price target for LNG is $61.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cheniere Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.00, Cheniere Energy has a forecasted upside of 37.4% from its current price of $49.50. Cheniere Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Cheniere Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

In the past three months, Cheniere Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Cheniere Energy is held by insiders. 88.60% of the stock of Cheniere Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG



Earnings for Cheniere Energy are expected to grow by 51.03% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $2.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Cheniere Energy is 11.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Cheniere Energy is 11.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.97. Cheniere Energy has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cheniere Energy has a P/B Ratio of 5.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

