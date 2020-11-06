Earnings results for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Cheniere Energy Partners last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0.

Analyst Opinion on Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Dividend Strength: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cheniere Energy Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cheniere Energy Partners is 114.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Cheniere Energy Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 111.21% in the coming year. This indicates that Cheniere Energy Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

In the past three months, Cheniere Energy Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.56% of the stock of Cheniere Energy Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP



Earnings for Cheniere Energy Partners are expected to decrease by -4.92% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Cheniere Energy Partners is 13.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Cheniere Energy Partners is 13.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.97. Cheniere Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 25.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here