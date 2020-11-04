Earnings results for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business earned $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139 million. Chesapeake Utilities has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Chesapeake Utilities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Utilities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.57%. The high price target for CPK is $115.00 and the low price target for CPK is $87.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities pays a meaningful dividend of 1.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chesapeake Utilities has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chesapeake Utilities is 48.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Chesapeake Utilities will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.02% next year. This indicates that Chesapeake Utilities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

In the past three months, Chesapeake Utilities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $227,500.00 in company stock. Only 3.14% of the stock of Chesapeake Utilities is held by insiders. 70.39% of the stock of Chesapeake Utilities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK



Earnings for Chesapeake Utilities are expected to grow by 10.54% in the coming year, from $4.08 to $4.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Chesapeake Utilities is 24.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Chesapeake Utilities is 24.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. Chesapeake Utilities has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

