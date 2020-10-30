Earnings results for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5899999999999999.

Chevron last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.66. The company earned $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chevron has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year. Chevron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chevron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.37%. The high price target for CVX is $143.00 and the low price target for CVX is $86.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chevron has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.58, Chevron has a forecasted upside of 56.4% from its current price of $68.80. Chevron has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Chevron does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Chevron is 82.30%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Chevron will have a dividend payout ratio of 178.55% in the coming year. This indicates that Chevron may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

In the past three months, Chevron insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $529,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Chevron is held by insiders. 64.01% of the stock of Chevron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chevron (NYSE:CVX



Earnings for Chevron are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to $2.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Chevron is -14.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chevron is -14.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chevron has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

