Earnings results for CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-51.05.

CHF Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions has generated ($279.28) earnings per share over the last year. CHF Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CHF Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 216.96%. The high price target for CHFS is $20.00 and the low price target for CHFS is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CHF Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, CHF Solutions has a forecasted upside of 217.0% from its current price of $6.31. CHF Solutions has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. CHF Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

In the past three months, CHF Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of CHF Solutions is held by insiders. Only 1.87% of the stock of CHF Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings for CHF Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.61) to ($4.50) per share. The P/E ratio of CHF Solutions is -0.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CHF Solutions is -0.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CHF Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

