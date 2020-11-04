Earnings results for Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Chimera Investment last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Chimera Investment has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year. Chimera Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chimera Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.10%. The high price target for CIM is $12.00 and the low price target for CIM is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chimera Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.33, Chimera Investment has a forecasted upside of 18.1% from its current price of $8.75. Chimera Investment has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.94%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Chimera Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chimera Investment is 53.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Chimera Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 92.31% in the coming year. This indicates that Chimera Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

In the past three months, Chimera Investment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.08% of the stock of Chimera Investment is held by insiders. 50.28% of the stock of Chimera Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM



Earnings for Chimera Investment are expected to decrease by -16.67% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Chimera Investment is -6.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chimera Investment is -6.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chimera Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.41. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

