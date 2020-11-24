Earnings results for China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

China Biologic Products last issued its earnings results on August 17th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company earned $111.11 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products has generated $4.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. China Biologic Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

China Biologic Products does not currently pay a dividend. China Biologic Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, China Biologic Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.73% of the stock of China Biologic Products is held by insiders. Only 32.20% of the stock of China Biologic Products is held by institutions.

Earnings for China Biologic Products are expected to grow by 10.82% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.30 per share. The P/E ratio of China Biologic Products is 31.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of China Biologic Products is 31.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 30.08. China Biologic Products has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

