Earnings results for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 31st, 2020. The transportation company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.37 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H is 21.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.33% next year. This indicates that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA)

In the past three months, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.08% of the stock of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA



Earnings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.14) to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H is -6.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H is -6.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

