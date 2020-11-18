Earnings results for China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

China HGS Real Estate last posted its earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $3.05 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. China HGS Real Estate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

Dividend Strength: China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate does not currently pay a dividend. China HGS Real Estate does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

In the past three months, China HGS Real Estate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.90% of the stock of China HGS Real Estate is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH



China HGS Real Estate has a P/B Ratio of 0.20. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

