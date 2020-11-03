Earnings results for China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

China Life Insurance last released its quarterly earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.03 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. China Life Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Life Insurance in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for China Life Insurance.

Dividend Strength: China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. China Life Insurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of China Life Insurance is 29.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, China Life Insurance will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.88% next year. This indicates that China Life Insurance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

In the past three months, China Life Insurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of China Life Insurance is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC



Earnings for China Life Insurance are expected to grow by 9.52% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of China Life Insurance is 8.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of China Life Insurance is 8.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. China Life Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

