Earnings results for China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

China Online Education Group last announced its earnings results on September 8th, 2020. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $69.85 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.5. China Online Education Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Online Education Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.69%. The high price target for COE is $36.00 and the low price target for COE is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

China Online Education Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, China Online Education Group has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $26.23. China Online Education Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. China Online Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

In the past three months, China Online Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.33% of the stock of China Online Education Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE



The P/E ratio of China Online Education Group is 53.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of China Online Education Group is 53.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.03.

More latest stories: here