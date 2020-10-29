Earnings results for China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

China Petroleum & Chemical last released its earnings results on August 30th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $67.56 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical has generated $6.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.7. China Petroleum & Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Petroleum & Chemical in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

China Petroleum & Chemical is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. China Petroleum & Chemical has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of China Petroleum & Chemical is 51.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, China Petroleum & Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.95% in the coming year. This indicates that China Petroleum & Chemical may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, China Petroleum & Chemical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 92.20% of the stock of China Petroleum & Chemical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.73% of the stock of China Petroleum & Chemical is held by institutions.

Earnings for China Petroleum & Chemical are expected to grow by 175.00% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $4.18 per share. The P/E ratio of China Petroleum & Chemical is 96.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of China Petroleum & Chemical is 96.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. China Petroleum & Chemical has a PEG Ratio of 3.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. China Petroleum & Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 0.37. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

