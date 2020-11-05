Earnings results for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.37.

Choice Hotels International last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Choice Hotels International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Choice Hotels International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.97%. The high price target for CHH is $104.00 and the low price target for CHH is $59.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Choice Hotels International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.92, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.00, Choice Hotels International has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $92.19. Choice Hotels International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Choice Hotels International does not currently pay a dividend. Choice Hotels International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Choice Hotels International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,533,136.00 in company stock. Only 21.73% of the stock of Choice Hotels International is held by insiders. 58.72% of the stock of Choice Hotels International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Choice Hotels International are expected to grow by 51.12% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $3.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Choice Hotels International is 30.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Choice Hotels International is 30.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.17.

