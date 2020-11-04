Earnings results for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

ChromaDex last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. ChromaDex has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. ChromaDex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ChromaDex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.77%. The high price target for CDXC is $9.00 and the low price target for CDXC is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex does not currently pay a dividend. ChromaDex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

In the past three months, ChromaDex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.92% of the stock of ChromaDex is held by insiders. Only 22.93% of the stock of ChromaDex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC



Earnings for ChromaDex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of ChromaDex is -10.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ChromaDex is -10.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ChromaDex has a P/B Ratio of 13.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

