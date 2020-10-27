Earnings results for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.7.

Chubb last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Chubb has generated $10.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Chubb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chubb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.20%. The high price target for CB is $165.00 and the low price target for CB is $114.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Chubb has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.40, Chubb has a forecasted upside of 16.2% from its current price of $125.99. Chubb has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chubb does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Chubb is 30.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Chubb will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.05% next year. This indicates that Chubb will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chubb (NYSE:CB)

In the past three months, Chubb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $128,784.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of Chubb is held by insiders. 87.10% of the stock of Chubb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chubb (NYSE:CB



Earnings for Chubb are expected to grow by 54.53% in the coming year, from $6.95 to $10.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Chubb is 26.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of Chubb is 26.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Chubb has a PEG Ratio of 1.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chubb has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

