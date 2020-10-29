Earnings results for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Church & Dwight last released its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Church & Dwight has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.55%. The high price target for CHD is $185.00 and the low price target for CHD is $55.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Church & Dwight has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.67, Church & Dwight has a forecasted upside of 9.5% from its current price of $88.24. Church & Dwight has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight has a dividend yield of 1.04%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Church & Dwight does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Church & Dwight is 38.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Church & Dwight will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.11% next year. This indicates that Church & Dwight will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

In the past three months, Church & Dwight insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,092,036.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Church & Dwight is held by insiders. 81.32% of the stock of Church & Dwight is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD



Earnings for Church & Dwight are expected to grow by 6.03% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $2.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Church & Dwight is 30.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Church & Dwight is 30.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 34.63. Church & Dwight has a PEG Ratio of 3.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Church & Dwight has a P/B Ratio of 8.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

