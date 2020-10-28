Earnings results for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Churchill Downs last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Churchill Downs has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year. Churchill Downs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Churchill Downs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $173.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.38%. The high price target for CHDN is $191.00 and the low price target for CHDN is $148.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Churchill Downs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $173.00, Churchill Downs has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $164.17. Churchill Downs has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs has a dividend yield of 0.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Churchill Downs does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Churchill Downs is 13.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Churchill Downs will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.72% next year. This indicates that Churchill Downs will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

In the past three months, Churchill Downs insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,824,642.00 in company stock. Only 4.28% of the stock of Churchill Downs is held by insiders. 75.02% of the stock of Churchill Downs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN



Earnings for Churchill Downs are expected to grow by 777.94% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $5.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Churchill Downs is -52.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Churchill Downs is -52.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Churchill Downs has a P/B Ratio of 12.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here