Earnings results for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.54.

Cigna last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna has generated $17.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Cigna has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cigna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $243.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.71%. The high price target for CI is $282.00 and the low price target for CI is $181.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cigna has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $243.70, Cigna has a forecasted upside of 15.7% from its current price of $210.62. Cigna has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna has a dividend yield of 0.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cigna has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cigna is 0.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cigna will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.20% next year. This indicates that Cigna will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cigna (NYSE:CI)

In the past three months, Cigna insiders have sold 933.03% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $168,770.00 in company stock and sold $1,743,440.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Cigna is held by insiders. 88.47% of the stock of Cigna is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cigna (NYSE:CI



Earnings for Cigna are expected to grow by 10.42% in the coming year, from $18.52 to $20.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Cigna is 14.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Cigna is 14.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Cigna has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Cigna has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

