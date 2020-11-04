Earnings results for Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 23 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Cimarex Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company earned $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy has generated $4.46 earnings per share over the last year. Cimarex Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cimarex Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.90%. The high price target for XEC is $70.00 and the low price target for XEC is $21.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cimarex Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 21 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.78, Cimarex Energy has a forecasted upside of 59.9% from its current price of $26.13. Cimarex Energy has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cimarex Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cimarex Energy is 19.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cimarex Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.06% next year. This indicates that Cimarex Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

In the past three months, Cimarex Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $351,125.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Cimarex Energy is held by insiders. 91.50% of the stock of Cimarex Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC



Earnings for Cimarex Energy are expected to grow by 332.76% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $2.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Cimarex Energy is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cimarex Energy is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cimarex Energy has a PEG Ratio of 8.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cimarex Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

