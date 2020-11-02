Earnings results for Cimpress (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Loews last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Loews has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Loews has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Loews will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cimpress (NYSE:L)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Loews in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 116.26%. The high price target for L is $79.00 and the low price target for L is $71.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cimpress (NYSE:L)

Loews has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Loews has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Cimpress (NYSE:L)

In the past three months, Loews insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.20% of the stock of Loews is held by insiders. 59.13% of the stock of Loews is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cimpress (NYSE:L



The P/E ratio of Loews is -8.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Loews is -8.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Loews has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

