Earnings results for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress PLC is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Cimpress last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.38. The business earned $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Cimpress has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. Cimpress has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cimpress in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.29%. The high price target for CMPR is $125.00 and the low price target for CMPR is $116.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cimpress has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.50, Cimpress has a forecasted upside of 51.3% from its current price of $79.65. Cimpress has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress does not currently pay a dividend. Cimpress does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

In the past three months, Cimpress insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $260,689.00 in company stock. Only 18.50% of the stock of Cimpress is held by insiders. 78.31% of the stock of Cimpress is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR



Earnings for Cimpress are expected to grow by 25.18% in the coming year, from $4.25 to $5.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Cimpress is 30.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Cimpress is 30.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.25. Cimpress has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

More latest stories: here