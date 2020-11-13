Earnings results for Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/13/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Cincinnati Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cincinnati Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 13th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Dividend Strength: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Cincinnati Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

In the past three months, Cincinnati Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.52% of the stock of Cincinnati Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 8.58% of the stock of Cincinnati Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB



