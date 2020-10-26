Earnings results for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Cincinnati Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cincinnati Financial has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Cincinnati Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cincinnati Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.90%. The high price target for CINF is $100.00 and the low price target for CINF is $54.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cincinnati Financial has been increasing its dividend for 21 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 57.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cincinnati Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.52% next year. This indicates that Cincinnati Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

In the past three months, Cincinnati Financial insiders have sold 10,378.42% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $79,010.00 in company stock and sold $8,279,000.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Cincinnati Financial is held by insiders. 64.65% of the stock of Cincinnati Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF



Earnings for Cincinnati Financial are expected to grow by 31.45% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 23.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Financial is 23.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Cincinnati Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

