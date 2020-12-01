Earnings results for Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Dividend Strength: Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends does not currently pay a dividend. Citi Trends does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

In the past three months, Citi Trends insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Citi Trends is held by insiders. 76.66% of the stock of Citi Trends is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN



The P/E ratio of Citi Trends is 52.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.74. The P/E ratio of Citi Trends is 52.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.92. Citi Trends has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

