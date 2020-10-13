Earnings results for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.98.

Citigroup last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has generated $7.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Citigroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citigroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.03, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.81%. The high price target for C is $100.00 and the low price target for C is $56.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Citigroup also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Citigroup has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.03, Citigroup has a forecasted upside of 54.8% from its current price of $45.88. Citigroup has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Citigroup has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Citigroup is 26.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Citigroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.04% next year. This indicates that Citigroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Citigroup (NYSE:C)

In the past three months, Citigroup insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Citigroup is held by insiders. 75.57% of the stock of Citigroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citigroup (NYSE:C



Earnings for Citigroup are expected to grow by 71.52% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $5.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Citigroup is 7.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.91. The P/E ratio of Citigroup is 7.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.93. Citigroup has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Citigroup has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

