Earnings results for Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Citizens last issued its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $10.82 million during the quarter. Citizens has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Citizens has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Dividend Strength: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.49%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Citizens has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

In the past three months, Citizens insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of Citizens is held by insiders. Only 19.29% of the stock of Citizens is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN



The P/E ratio of Citizens is 19.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Citizens is 19.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Citizens has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

