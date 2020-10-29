Earnings results for Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Citizens & Northern last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Citizens & Northern has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Citizens & Northern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citizens & Northern in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.75%. The high price target for CZNC is $21.00 and the low price target for CZNC is $21.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Citizens & Northern has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Citizens & Northern has a forecasted upside of 23.7% from its current price of $16.97. Citizens & Northern has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Citizens & Northern does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Citizens & Northern is 63.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Citizens & Northern will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.83% in the coming year. This indicates that Citizens & Northern may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

In the past three months, Citizens & Northern insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $104,872.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.09% of the stock of Citizens & Northern is held by insiders. Only 24.66% of the stock of Citizens & Northern is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC



Earnings for Citizens & Northern are expected to decrease by -4.20% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Citizens & Northern is 11.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Citizens & Northern is 11.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Citizens & Northern has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

