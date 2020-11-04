Earnings results for Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Citizens last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter. Citizens has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.5. Citizens has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citizens in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 42.53%. The high price target for CIA is $4.00 and the low price target for CIA is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Citizens does not currently pay a dividend. Citizens does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Citizens insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Citizens is held by insiders. Only 22.98% of the stock of Citizens is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Citizens is 101.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Citizens is 101.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Citizens has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

