Earnings results for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

Citrix Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Its revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Citrix Systems has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Citrix Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $152.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.68%. The high price target for CTXS is $200.00 and the low price target for CTXS is $109.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Citrix Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $152.29, Citrix Systems has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $136.36. Citrix Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Citrix Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Citrix Systems is 33.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Citrix Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.15% next year. This indicates that Citrix Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

In the past three months, Citrix Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,601,725.00 in company stock. Only 0.54% of the stock of Citrix Systems is held by insiders. 91.02% of the stock of Citrix Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS



Earnings for Citrix Systems are expected to grow by 7.33% in the coming year, from $3.82 to $4.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Citrix Systems is 23.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Citrix Systems is 23.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. Citrix Systems has a PEG Ratio of 5.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Citrix Systems has a P/B Ratio of 21.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

