Earnings results for Civeo (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Trevena last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Trevena has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Trevena has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Civeo (NASDAQ:TRVN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trevena in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.84%. The high price target for TRVN is $5.00 and the low price target for TRVN is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trevena has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Trevena has a forecasted upside of 90.8% from its current price of $2.62. Trevena has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Civeo (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena does not currently pay a dividend. Trevena does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Civeo (NASDAQ:TRVN)

In the past three months, Trevena insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Trevena is held by insiders. Only 14.93% of the stock of Trevena is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Civeo (NASDAQ:TRVN



Earnings for Trevena are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Trevena is -9.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trevena is -9.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trevena has a P/B Ratio of 8.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here