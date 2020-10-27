Earnings results for Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Civeo last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.40 million. Civeo has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. Civeo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Civeo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.80%. The high price target for CVEO is $0.80 and the low price target for CVEO is $0.80. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Civeo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.80, Civeo has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $0.63. Civeo has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo does not currently pay a dividend. Civeo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

In the past three months, Civeo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Civeo is held by insiders. 59.67% of the stock of Civeo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO



The P/E ratio of Civeo is -0.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Civeo is -0.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Civeo has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

