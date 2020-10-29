Earnings results for Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Clarivate Analytics last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate Analytics has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Clarivate Analytics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clarivate Analytics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.98%. The high price target for CCC is $37.00 and the low price target for CCC is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clarivate Analytics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.29, Clarivate Analytics has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $29.90. Clarivate Analytics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics does not currently pay a dividend. Clarivate Analytics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)

In the past three months, Clarivate Analytics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.32% of the stock of Clarivate Analytics is held by insiders. 66.27% of the stock of Clarivate Analytics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC



Earnings for Clarivate Analytics are expected to grow by 18.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Clarivate Analytics is -63.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clarivate Analytics is -63.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clarivate Analytics has a P/B Ratio of 6.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

