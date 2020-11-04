Earnings results for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Clean Harbors last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. The business earned $710 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Clean Harbors has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Clean Harbors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clean Harbors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.69%. The high price target for CLH is $106.00 and the low price target for CLH is $60.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clean Harbors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.13, Clean Harbors has a forecasted upside of 38.7% from its current price of $55.61. Clean Harbors has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors does not currently pay a dividend. Clean Harbors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

In the past three months, Clean Harbors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,056,017.00 in company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Clean Harbors is held by insiders. 89.61% of the stock of Clean Harbors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH



Earnings for Clean Harbors are expected to grow by 28.47% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Clean Harbors is 30.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Clean Harbors is 30.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.18. Clean Harbors has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

