Earnings results for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CleanSpark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.14%. The high price target for CLSK is $18.00 and the low price target for CLSK is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CleanSpark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, CleanSpark has a forecasted upside of 65.1% from its current price of $10.90. CleanSpark has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark does not currently pay a dividend. CleanSpark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

In the past three months, CleanSpark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.02% of the stock of CleanSpark is held by insiders. Only 4.62% of the stock of CleanSpark is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK



Earnings for CleanSpark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.89) to ($0.39) per share. CleanSpark has a P/B Ratio of 2.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here