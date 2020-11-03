Earnings results for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3.

CleanSpark last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. The business earned $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. CleanSpark has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CleanSpark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CleanSpark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 132.86%. The high price target for CLSK is $18.00 and the low price target for CLSK is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CleanSpark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, CleanSpark has a forecasted upside of 132.9% from its current price of $7.73. CleanSpark has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark does not currently pay a dividend. CleanSpark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

In the past three months, CleanSpark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.02% of the stock of CleanSpark is held by insiders. Only 0.82% of the stock of CleanSpark is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK



Earnings for CleanSpark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.89) to ($0.39) per share. CleanSpark has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

