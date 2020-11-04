Earnings results for Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearfield in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.13%. The high price target for CLFD is $18.00 and the low price target for CLFD is $17.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clearfield has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, Clearfield has a forecasted downside of 20.1% from its current price of $21.91. Clearfield has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield does not currently pay a dividend. Clearfield does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

In the past three months, Clearfield insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.93% of the stock of Clearfield is held by insiders. Only 31.06% of the stock of Clearfield is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD



Earnings for Clearfield are expected to grow by 4.17% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Clearfield is 48.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Clearfield is 48.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.81. Clearfield has a P/B Ratio of 3.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here